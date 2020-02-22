[ministry:-rm10.8m-allotted-for-progress-initiatives-in-gombak]

Financial Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks at the Chinese New Calendar year Open up Household in Ampang February 16, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — A total of RM10.eight million has been allocated for 15 improvement projects all-around Gombak, the Economic Affairs Ministry mentioned.

The progress tasks would include things like infrastructure upgrading performs as very well as the building of 8 educational institutions, two mosques and 4 Islamic faculties.

“Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali handed over the allocation throughout a doing work stop by in this article and the assignments would gain around 16,000 inhabitants in the area,” the ministry explained in a statement nowadays.

It additional that the implementation of the people’s jobs experienced been planned in collaboration with the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Key Minister’s Office, the Gombak District and Land Office, a variety of federal organizations and the Selangor point out govt.

The acceptance for the projects was granted pursuing apps gained from colleges and the several communities in the location, it extra. — Bernama