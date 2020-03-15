% MINIFYHTMLcf0435ed5f5f5bf9abe8518e1db4896711%

MINNEAPOLIS (News Release Information) – Governor Tim Walz is asking Vice President Mike Pence for at least 15,000 tests a month for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Up News Info spoke with Catherine Vaught on Facetime on Saturday, after she spent hours trying to get tested.

“The symptoms were consistent with what they say about COVID-19, so he had no pain and chills that were common with the flu, but he had a fever, shortness of breath, cough and sore throat.” Said he said.

She is quarantined at her home in South Minneapolis. She contacted M Health Fairview’s online diagnostics system called OnCare Friday, filling out a questionnaire.

“Of course, the questions I answered were just about my symptoms, and then I included a note about my last trip, although it wasn’t in the last 14 days, I still thought it was worth mentioning for sure,” he said.

Vaught had traveled to Europe from late January to early February. When he came to send an email, Vaught received a message telling him to become a tester.

“I got a response that said, ‘Come as soon as possible, here are the clinic locations, here are the hours,'” he said.

The next day, Vaught sat alone in her car at the test center, giving her information to nurses over the phone. She says some patients were there.

“You’re not really on the internet. You really don’t know how long to wait,” he said.

But Vaught didn’t wait to wait as long as she did.

“So I ended up waiting four hours at the Bloomington clinic, and then one and a half hours at the Woodbury clinic,” Vaught said.

Finally, she says she gave up for the day and went home.

“I can’t stay in the car anymore, you know, I need food. I need Tylenol to control my fever, so I ended up going and waiting to come back and get tested in the morning,” he said.

Vaught understands that health care systems are overloaded now, and wants others to be prepared for the long wait.

“Yeah, it wasn’t a good feeling,” Vaught said. “I felt sicker in the end.”

M Health Healthview made the following statement on Saturday Night News Information:

Like other health systems in the state, M Health Fairview hospitals and clinics are experiencing high enrollment due to COVID-19 testing, flu season, and increased public awareness of care seeking. Yesterday alone, there were 1,400 visits to our OnCare virtual clinic, compared to 1,055 visits throughout December, our busiest month last year.

While patient privacy laws prevent us from commenting on specific cases or situations, we are working hard to improve the testing process for our patients. Throughout our system, the M Health Fairview team continues to work to improve and prevent the spread of COVID-19, is properly trained, and follows all standard processes and protocols established by the CDC.

M Health Healthview reminds patients to visit an online healthcare provider or call ahead if they are concerned about their risk of COVID-19.

A M Health Fairview representative who spoke to Up News Info said that every day is different and that every clinic is different when it comes to waiting times. It is important that people call or email before going to a clinic.