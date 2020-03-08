Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team Video Returns for 2020

The Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team returned for another year, thanks to a $25,000 donation from Great Clips.

Game On! Minnesota/YouTube

A tradition like no other has gained a new chapter after it seemed like all was lost. The anonymous creator of the annual Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team video series had announced that 2019 would be his final year of documenting all the best flows on the ice, but thanks to a Minnesota-based hair salon franchise, he’s back at it with another rendition.

Great Clips, a chain of barbershops throughout the country but headquartered in Minneapolis, donated $25,000 to the Hendrickson Foundation, a charity in Minnesota that aims to enrich lives of those with disabilities as well as veterans through the game of hockey. That brought the All Hockey Hair Team mastermind back into the fold after his retirement following last year’s video, because nothing says philanthropy quite like some gnarly hockey locks.

That’s enough talk, though, let’s get to the hair:

After a series of honorable mentions, ranging from mullets to curls to one kid who looks like a local police officer, we get down to business with the ten best looks of the year, as well as one for Delano coach Gerrit van Bergen and his sweeping mop of hair. For the first time, the series also honored two young fans, who took their moment in the regional television spotlight to promote their Snapchat accounts. The youth truly are our future.

