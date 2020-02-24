Minnesota climate: mild and sunny stretching, welcome by lots of – Up Information Details

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Facts) – Sunday was the perfect day to consider a wander on the St. Croix River. A cloudy winter season can make you come to feel a little determined for the sunshine.

"The UV index was one currently, so I anticipate a little bit of tanning," mentioned Anna-Marie Manning of Shoreview.

Throughout the city, on Buck Hill, in Burnsville, it was sizzling ample to come across a skier in shorts.

"We had a great time now," mentioned Blake Bailey, a snowboarder. "It is like the spring of February."

The slopes were total of folks who loved the snow and the sunshine.

"You won't be able to defeat a working day like this in February in Minnesota," said Ann Marie Kline of Eagan.

But all that sunlight meant function for Brian Gunter. He used the afternoon throwing snow from the roof of his garage.

"Mainly because it is melting and accumulating in entrance of the garage door and I don't want it to freeze right away," he mentioned.

When it is not an easy career, it is easier to appreciate when temperatures previously mentioned typical are achieved.

"Certainly the warm weather conditions and the sun make it fantastic to be exterior," Gunter mentioned.

Monday's temperatures must even now get to a slightly increased than average degree, but then back to truth.