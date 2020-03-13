Minnesota coach Richard Pitino to return for season eight – News News – News Information

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota coach Richard Pitino will return for his eighth season on the show, a person familiar with the situation confirmed Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, without authorization to speak publicly on the matter.

Pitino, 37, has a 127-108 record with the Gophers, including a 48-82 record in the regular-season Big Ten season. They finished 12th in the 14-team league in 2019-20, winning their first-round match at the conference tournament on Wednesday, before the Big Ten canceled out the rest of the preliminary event due to the pandemic. coronavirus.

Pitino, who was the Big Coach of the Year in 2016-17, has a $ 2 million buyout on his contract if he was fired before April 30. The figure then drops to $ 1.75 million for a completion before April 30, 2021.

Pitino met with Sports Director Mark Coyle on Friday. In a statement given by the university, Coyle said: “Richard understands my high expectations for our program, which is to compete at the championship level.”

