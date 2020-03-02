[minnesota-ice:-keith-ellison-congratulates-klobuchar-on-her-‘participation’]

That is chilly.

Minnesota Lawyer Standard Keith Ellison appeared to have a very seriously lukewarm response to fellow Minnesotan Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) withdrawal from the Democratic presidential race on Monday. In a tweet Monday, Ellison congratulated Klobuchar for her “participation” and thanked her for her operate in the Democratic presidential principal.

Thanks for your operate @amyklobuchar. Congratulations on your participation. https://t.co/0TEDlbU3hO — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March two, 2020

Ellison, who represented Minnesota in the U.S. Congress before starting to be legal professional standard in the condition, has lengthy been a powerful supporter of Bernie Sanders. Ellison endorsed Sanders in his 2016 marketing campaign, and endorsed him once once more very last summer season. Talking to the Star Tribune in June 2019, Ellison claimed: “I undoubtedly take pleasure in and admire Senator Klobuchar, I’m quite proud of the operate she’s performed.” But he produced clear he is firmly in Sanders’ camp.

Before Monday, Klobuchar’s campaign told the Associated Press that she plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden and will attend his rally in Dallas, Texas on the even of Super Tuesday.

TPM attained out to Ellison and Klobuchar’s marketing campaign for comment. We will update this publish if we listen to again.