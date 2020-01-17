Minnesota – not Iowa – the first state to begin the 2020 primary election

January 17 (UPI) – The first U.S. primary for the 2020 elections started on Friday – not in Iowa or New Hampshire, but in Minnesota, where no such event has taken place for nearly two decades.

The presidential election period for the state’s democratic presidential primaries began on Friday due to Minnesota’s new pre-election law.

However, the results will not be announced until Super Tuesday, March 3rd.

This year is Minnesota’s first area code since 1992 after holding local events for years. The state legislature voted in 2016 to return to a primary voting system.

The state faces a legal challenge regarding data protection concerns regarding the switch to primaries. Since voters have to state party preference in order to cast a vote, the information party leaders have access to – some fear that this could become a de facto method of party registration.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said the challenge could affect early voting. He hoped to change the law next month to limit party leaders’ use of voter information.

A potential proponent of the new law is Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Democratic presidential candidate, who could use the “home advantage” to advance her campaign in critical early elementary school years. MP Ilhan Omar, also a Minnesota Democrat, plans the same for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren may be the most benefiting candidate since she is supported by around a quarter of Minnesota’s voters, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation-Cook Political Report poll. The survey shows Klobuchar with 15 percent.

California voters can also start voting early on the same day of the Iowa campaign, February 3. North Dakota will receive early absentee requests starting Saturday. New Hampshire elects on February 11, Nevada on February 22, and South Carolina on February 29.