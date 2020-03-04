minnesota-wild,-leipold-spouse-and-children-and-the-nhl-donating-to-tornado-reduction

Close

The Minnesota Wild and the Leipold family members are every single donating $25,000 to the Neighborhood Foundation of Center Tennessee, the workforce introduced Tuesday, in assist of reduction efforts in the Center Tennessee area adhering to Tuesday morning’s tornado that killed at minimum 24 persons.

The NHL also announced that it is matching the donations and is offering $50,000 to the Community Basis of Center Tennessee.

Wild proprietor Craig Leipold was the former owner of the Nashville Predators for the team’s first 10 years of existence ahead of providing his share in 2007 to Predators Holdings LLC.

“My family members used about 10 years in Nashville all through the time we owned the Predators,” Leipold said. “We have great recollections of our time there and our hearts go out to the group.”

Just before the Predators’ match towards the Wild on Tuesday in Minnesota, the Wild held a minute of silence to honor the tornado victims.

Furthermore, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that the charitable 50 percent of its 50/50 raffle for the duration of tonight’s video game will go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.