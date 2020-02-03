Minnesota woman finds missing dog on Motorworks Brewing beer cans

BRADENTON, Florida – Four dogs from Manatee County Refuge have been selected to have their photos on cans of Motorworks Brewing beer to help them get adopted.

“It was pretty much everywhere on the Internet,” said Monica Mathis.

Minnesota native Mathis saw the story by browsing Facebook. It didn’t take long for him to notice something the others hadn’t noticed.

As she scrolled, she saw the familiar face of a mix terrier dog she had been looking for for three years

“And I saw one of the dogs there and I said to myself,” Oh my God, that looks like my dog, “” she said.

Mathis said she recognized Day-Day as the dog she helped deliver as a puppy, which she said was a family member who disappeared from her Iowa home in 2017.

“I looked for it, I called a shelter and I didn’t find it at all and I finally got back to Minnesota,” said Mathis.

Day-Day had a microchip with the name of Mathis, but the information about it was outdated.

Fortunately, however, she still had the paperwork to prove to Manatee County Animal Services that Day-Day was actually her dog Hazel.

“It’s just such a lucky and incredible story,” said Mathis.

It’s not clear exactly how Hazel got from Iowa to Florida, but Mathis got to see Hazel via FaceTime for the first time in years.

The non-profit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services will cover transportation costs from Hazel to Minnesota.

“Just this chance to get her home is amazing. I’m so happy to get it back,” said Mathis.

