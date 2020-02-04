Minnesota woman reunited with dog after seeing beer cans at Bradenton Brewery

PALMETTO, Florida (WFLA) – A woman in Minnesota is reunited with her dog, who has been missing for three years after seeing her pet on a Bradenton brewery beer can.

Motorworks Brewing has partnered with Shelter Manatee to release the cans of the rescue dogs ready for adoption. One of these featured dogs is “Day Day”, also known as “Hazel”.

“When we selected Day Day to be in the Motorworks Brewery beer cans, we only picked a little. We have 150 dogs here at all times. We picked four dogs at random, but she’s been here for a while, she came in as a stray in March 2019, and she hadn’t been adopted yet, ”said Hans Wohlgefahrt, an animal services expert in Manatee County. “So we thought this was a great opportunity to pay more attention and attention to it.”

The story of the four dogs decorated on beer cans went viral.

Day Day owner Monica Mathis, who lives in Minnesota, saw the story and immediately called the shelter. The dog disappeared from her family when Mathis lived in Iowa in 2017.

Although Day Day was microchipped, Mathis contact information has not been updated.

Wohlgefahr said she was able to provide all the necessary information, such as records and photos, to confirm that the day was indeed her “hazel”.

He explained that even if the shelter had carried out some social media activities, the owner of Day Day would not have been expected to live so far away.

“I’ve talked to her a lot on the phone over the past week. She is so excited. She is happy that we can tell this story to so many, because you know that it is so scary when pets disappear, ”said Wohlgefahr. “Hazel, when she was born, Monica was there when she was born and she loves this, this is a beloved pet for her family and hopefully we will see you again in a few days.”

Wohlgefahr believes that the message behind this story is never to give up and that pet owners must be sure that the information in their four-legged friends’ microchip is up to date.

Friends of Manatee County Animal Services will pay the travel expenses to bring Day Day home in the coming days.

Wohlgefahrt is confident that the partnership with Motorworks Brewing and their beer cans will continue.

“Working with Motorworks has been so great that I certainly hope we will continue this partnership as we always have pets here that need a home,” he said. “And that is exactly our part of the project to sensitize the community of us and these pets, because they are something special like individuals.”

One of the four dogs that were originally shown on the cans can still be adopted at the shelter.

“Candy” is a mixture of German Shepherd and Mastiff. Well-being she finds spectacular.

“She is beautiful. She is so trainable that she could be a working dog for an agency or something,” he said. “She is just a really smart, active bitch and we only hope that this connection will come about and maybe will this happen with part of that exposure. “

LAST STORIES: