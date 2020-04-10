Mino And Block Songs P.O Recruit Zico, Kyuhyun Super Junior, And More For Fashionista “Petao Hipster”

The song Mino WINNER and Block B P.O. Go hunting for fashionista friends!

In episode 10, the fashion war “Mapo Hipster,” both of these stars to people so open “to introduce friends Fashionista” special.

The makers announced, “‘Mapo Hipster’ is doing well now. Do we have to spend money now? The theme is ‘Introduce your fashion friends.’ “It shows the highest production costs and welcomes the most guests. Instead of using her own style, she has to compete with her friends. After friends arrived, they took photos and Photoshop with their friends before uploading their photos and seeing their outfits getting the most out of them.

He was told to start some friends, and P.O jokes, “But all his friends are friends.” Song Mino answered, “Should we share it?”

Song Mino first called WINNER’s friend Kang Seung Yoon, who quickly agreed to participate because he planned to do hair too.

After struggling to find “fashionistas” in her contacts, the P.O called Park Kyung, who said she was in the middle of a live radio broadcast. Even with good clothes, he had to refuse because his record wouldn’t last until the end. Later, P.O called Zico, who said that the shoot was taking a magazine photo. P.O was quick to try to say what was expected, but Zico said he would call again.

Song Mino calls Lee Seung Hoon WINNER, before being quickly put down by Zico’s phone. Both of them agreed, with Lee Seung Hoon jokingly asking if he would be compensated for his appearance and the winning prizes.

Finally, the P.O called actor Park Gun Il, who Song Mino tragically claimed to be calling as well. Song Mino instead chose Kyuhyun Super Junior, which was felt by the directors. Song Min-ho humor clearly, “I want the audience to be happy. May her busy.” Despite not sure all of them, Kyuhyun confidently agree. To match Song Mino’s beliefs, P.O jokingly called Lee Soo Geun.

Song Mino calls Code Kunst next, while P.O calls Nucksal. Nucksal declined, saying he did not fit the fashionista’s description. Song Mino also called Oh Hyuk, who sadly didn’t answer the call.

Kyuhyun was the first to reach the set, with the chance to “launch” his opponent for the first time. Cash is none other than the Zico, who all of them are amazing. Although Kyuhyun had been dressed by her stylist and Zico in street clothes, Kyuhyun remained confident, eventually deciding to fight Zico.

Upcoming friend is Lee Soo Geun, in a stunning hanbok (Korean traditional dress) paired with Gucci sneakers. With Kyuhyun, the star immediately made it home, seeing all the staff from the “New Journey to the West.”

The third friend, actor Park Gun Il, came next, followed by Lee Seung Hoon, who was very embarrassed for not performing well among the top stars.

In the epilogue, WINNER follows the promotion of his latest album, while Kyuhyun jokes behind his back as a fourth member. Song Mino asks her to sing a new title track, which Kyuhyun created brilliantly, throwing in some WINNER signature dances before Song Mino tells her it’s a ballad.

Catch up on part two of Song Mino and P.O’s Friendship style fight on April 17 on tvN’s “Channel 15” YouTube Channel.

