Mino Raiola admits Paul Pogba is obtaining a ‘tough time’ at Manchester United and reveals plot to get a ‘great player’ to Genuine Madrid

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola admits the midfielder is likely through a ‘tough time’ at Manchester United, when also revealing his ambition to get a ‘great player’ to Serious Madrid this summer season.

Raiola has brought on a stir on several events by publicly discussing transfer rumours linking Pogba to other clubs, specifically Madrid and Juventus.

Paul Pogba’s Male United foreseeable future is really much in the equilibrium

Raiola has been pretty vocal about Pogba’s connection with Gentleman United

Past summer time, Raiola tried out and failed to engineer a move to the Bernabeu for the France star.

And the Dutchman hints that he will check out all over again the moment the transfer window reopens.

“I unquestionably want to acquire a terrific player to Serious Madrid, and I will try out to do so this summer season,” Raiola, who also represents Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland, informed Marca.

“It would be a resource of delight for me and my players simply because Real Madrid are a great club.

“My romance with Los Blancos is incredibly very good. I am in make contact with with Jose Angel (Sanchez) and I love talking about soccer with him.”

Injury difficulties have limited Pogba to just 8 appearances for United this season – and his imminent comeback has been halted by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Paul is heading by means of a rough time,” Raiola additional.

“However, let’s be clear, due to the fact in England they are incredibly delicate, Pogba is only concentrating on bringing a great close to the period with Manchester United.

“He would like to appear again into the team and guarantee that United can attain the Champions League.”

Asked immediately about Pogba’s foreseeable future, the agent said: “You can under no circumstances say what will transpire, right now we just never know. At this moment, the only points that issue are the club and the group.

“Then, after, we can see what is feasible there was wonderful desire in him previous yr, but it was not achievable. We’ll see what comes about.”