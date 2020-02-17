[mino-raiola-hits-back-again-at-manchester-united-boss-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-for-opinions-on-paul-pogba]

Mino Raiola launched a potent reaction to reviews manufactured by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his shopper Paul Pogba.

The partnership involving the player and his agent with Manchester United has been fractured for some time.

Getty Images – Getty Mino Raiola hit again at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s opinions

Pogba’s desire to depart Previous Trafford is nicely-recognized and Raiola all over again talked up the prospective buyers of a summer season exit.

On Monday, Solskjaer stated: “Paul is our player and not Mino’s. I haven’t sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say. I’ve not spoken to Mino, which is for certain.”

The tremendous-agent appears to not have taken far too kindly to the comments by the United boss and posted a reaction on Twitter.

Raiola tweeted: “Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s house, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. You can’t possess a human remaining presently for a extensive time in the British isles or any where else.

“I hope Solskjaer do not want to recommend that Paul is his prisoner.

“But ahead of Solskjaer can make reviews about issues I say he should advise himself far better about the material of what has been reported.

“I am a cost-free citizen who can believe and categorical my thoughts. Right until now I was it’s possible as well pleasant to him. Solskjaer should just keep in mind factors that he said in the summer months to Paul.

“I believe Solskjaer may perhaps be annoyed for various explanations and is now mixing up some difficulties. I consider that Solskjaer has other matters to be concerned about. At least if I was him I would.”

Pogba has played just 8 video games for Manchester United this season, with his past overall look coming on Boxing Working day, as a persistent foot harm has retained him out of action.