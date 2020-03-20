Mira, Royal Detective and more

Photo: Disney

This is what happens in the television world on Saturday, March 20 and March 21. It is always east.

Top Options

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Channel, Friday, 11.00, two-episode premiere): Disney Junior followers have introduced a new baby boy on the animation block to introduce King Detective Mira. This animated mysterious adventure series, from a young teenager Mira (played by newcomer Leela Ladnier), to Beoga Topol and Sascha Paladino from Elena, who works as a royal detective in a way that a teenager could be a Mira of Doogie Howser. comes. , and aims to give young audiences more about Indian culture, from the versatile sounds of the guitar to the dynamic dances of Bollywood. You can park your children in front of the screen to solve Mira’s condition and protect your nerves, but a star gang can also attract you. Someone desi types include Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue and Sarita Choudhury. Pinto, Penn and Ambudkar also appear in this exclusive feature, suggesting the background of the show’s melodies coming together. (Danette Chavez)

Self-made: Madame C.J. Walker’s Life Inspired (Netflix, Friday, 03:01 am, full limited series): Take a look at the pre-study of this bio-series by Joelle Monique, a perfect cast and a list of executive producers including LeBron James and star Octavia Spencer.

Constant coverage

Star Wars: Clone Wars (Disney +, Friday, 3:01 am).

Steven The Future of the Universe (Cartoon Network, Friday 7 am and 7:15 pm.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.)

Wild Cards

Letter to the King (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 am, first season): “The letter to the King, based on a 1962 Dutch novel, is the latest pillar of Netflix to embark on a kind of PG adventure to teach dragons. Dragged young knight Tiuri (Amir Wilson) receives a title letter from the deceased Black Knight. says that he is under, so Tiuri has to start a difficult investigation to deliver to the good King Faviana (Yorick van Wageningen), thus removing Tiuri from the pack of inexperienced knights who are now following him. Serkis, too, reveals himself here) and has her own secrets while traveling, but the question remains: What is the Meaning of How to Teach the Dragon Without Dragons? The task is simple (read a letter: Read Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air study).

Margaret Atwood: One Word Is Powerful After One Word (Hulu, Friday, 3:01 am, premiere): Take a look at this documentary by Allison Shoemaker on the life and creativity of a great Canadian writer, including visiting The Handmaid’s Tale and finishing the 2019 New Testament.

