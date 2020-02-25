‘miracle-on-ice’-captain-mike-eruzione-regrets-sporting-red-hat-at-trump-campaign-rally

The 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team celebrated the 40th anniversary of their dramatic upset over the Soviet Union in Las Vegas previous weekend, like an physical appearance at President Donald Trump’s marketing campaign rally.

Of the 14 gamers to climb on stage with the president, 10 donned purple “Keep The us Great” caps, related to the “Make The united states Wonderful Again” hats that grew to become well-known all through Trump’s victorious 2016 campaign and synonymous with him.

The crew faced major backlash on line for the political exhibit. But Mike Eruzione, the captain of the 1980 squad who scored the activity-successful purpose more than the Russians, explained to the Washington Article the team was amazed by the reaction.

“If we realized we have been going to piss off this lots of people today, we most likely would not have put the hats on,” Eruzione informed the Submit. “That’s the large question listed here. A large amount of the things I received was, ‘You fellas mentioned it’s not political, but when you place the hats on, you manufactured it political.’

“I informed my spouse, ‘People think we are a shame.’”

Eruzione mentioned the staff was in town to drop the puck at a Vegas Golden Knights sport, but been given a get in touch with from the Trump campaign to look for a photograph with the president. After the photo, Trump invited them to join him onstage.

“What are you heading to say?” Eruzione explained to the Post. “To us it was, ‘Sure.’

“I just place (the hat) on. I was not imagining. Possibly this exhibits I’m naive, demonstrates I’m stupid. I really do not know. I do not comply with politics. I know he’s had some problems and claimed a whole lot of items folks don’t like.”

Eruzione also informed the Submit he voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and voted for Trump 8 decades afterwards.

This is not the 1st time a pink Trump hat has led to uproar in sports activities. In the course of the Washington Nationals’ White Household celebration in November, Kurt Suzuki pulled out a “MAGA” hat when he stepped to the podium, and Trump then embraced him from powering.

