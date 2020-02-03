Miranda Kerr tells of the mother of three sons

Miranda Kerr has been reading about family life since the birth of her third son at the end of last year.

Kerr, 36, and her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, “couldn’t be happier” after bringing their second child, a son named Myles, together in October.

Miranda Kerr at the launch of Kora in Los Angeles. (Instagram)

“My heart is so full of joy and happiness,” Kerr told people when Kora Organics started on Thursday in Los Angeles. “There is definitely a lot going on. No day is the same anymore. But we love it. I couldn’t be happier and I am very thankful and very blessed to have three healthy boys and a wonderful husband.”

Kerr, who shares 20-month-old son Hart with Spiegel and nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, admitted that Flynn desperately wanted a brother.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. (Instagram)

“A long time ago he said to me: ‘I want a brother,'” said Kerr. “Then I said, ‘Well, Evan and I will get married first.’ And then on the day we got married he came running and said, ‘Do I have a brother?!’ And I say: “Not yet!”

The previous Victoria’s Secret model also discussed how to reconcile her thriving skincare business and family time.

“Time management is something that is very close to my heart,” she told the outlet. “It is something that I am constantly working on because time is precious and I want to be there for my children and my husband as much as possible. But I also have a business that I run and I feel it is important to be to take time too. “

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr. (Instagram)

On October 16, 2019, Kerr and Spiegel said in a statement: “We are delighted with the arrival of Myles and appreciate the kind words and wishes of everyone in this special time. We could not be more excited to welcome our beautiful son to our family . “

Spiegel and Kerr started their relationship in 2015 and became engaged 12 months later. They got married in May 2017.

