Miranda Lambert grants $ 160,000 in grants to 50 shelters

Miranda Lambert and her mother Bev Lambert

Photo: Instagram

Miranda Lambert is known for her soft spot for animals and in 2009, together with her mother Bev Lambert, founded the MuttNation Foundation, an organization dedicated to combating animal suffering and homelessness.

In honor of MuttNation’s eleventh anniversary, the organization announced plans to award $ 160,000 surprise grants to animal shelters in all states.

The initiative is called Mutts Across America and is the fifth year in which it has been used as an aid to support emergency shelters. Since 2015, it has donated more than $ 1 million to more than 300 accommodations.

Miranda, speaking of how much she and her mother care about animal welfare, said, “We both feel so deeply connected to animals and have so much pity for those who need us most.”

“With Mutts Across America, we can reward the hard-working shelters and give their happy mothers a bonus. Our big message is that we encourage everyone to say goodbye to their local animal shelter or, if they are not on the market for a new dog or cat, to volunteer at their local rescue. ”

