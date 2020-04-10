Actress Harshita Gaur is riding high on success. His role as Dimpy in Mirzapur has garnered much acclaim and he is reported to have a meteor role in the upcoming season of Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Starr. His fans call him the name of the composer who claimed to be his character on his fame show, Sadda Haq.

Mirzapur actress Harshita Gaur is in the middle of the lockdown but we love her responsive avatar!

While Covid १ 19 has stopped everything, Harshita Gaur, who has been living alone for some years, has been doing all the household activities these days. But what caught our attention was his videos that he stuck to the words, “His responsible self.” The actress describes the math behind making this video and assures that she is looking for such people.

“The idea is to start thinking about the people I am living with and who are with their family during this conflict. I wish at this time I also had a friend in the company. Plus I see a lot of posts on social media. Suddenly this thought came to my mind, I decided to make videos that were called “Stick with Your Responsible Self” yesterday. This is just the beginning of thinking for now, I’m working on it. I play 3 different characters and this is my job to challenge them without my interest. It can take a long time to make this video, but I’m glad I’m exploring something I’ve never done before. It’s like playing a double role in a production video of my house, “she laughs and smiles,” said Harshita Gaur.