ANNAPOLIS, MD. >> Divers and boats today resumed the search of the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Maryland police said.

The search began Thursday afternoon after a report of a boat in the bay that did not return to shore and appeared to be overtaken by strong winds. The search was halted tonight and would resume Sunday morning, a release from the Maryland Natural Resources Police News said.

Missing canoes were identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

“With profound sadness, I shared the news that the search for my beloved daughter Maeve and grandson Gideon turned out to be in relief of recovery,” Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s Deputy Governor, is the eldest daughter of the late United States Attorney General and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and the niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

The vessels today conducted sonar operations around the area where the two were last seen and where the boat was overturned, police said.

The mother and son were able to row the boat from a home in Shady Side, Maryland, to retrieve a ball and not be able to sail back to shore, police said earlier.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, has served as executive director of Georgetown University’s Global Health Initiative. He graduated from the School of Foreign Service and law school in Georgetown.

“Maeve has been a master connector that has brought together faculty and students from all disciplines and schools in order to advance our shared mission of improving health and advancing justice, particularly for those left out or left behind,” John Monahan, a counselor Georgetown’s president,. in a news release today. Monahan said the university community is “heartick” about what happened.