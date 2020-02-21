[misdemeanor-demand-filed-in-opposition-to-bear-valley-springs-officer-who-accidentally-shot-himself-new-year’s-eve]

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A drunk and disorderly cost has been filed from a Bear Valley Springs law enforcement officer who experiences say accidentally shot himself in the leg all through a New Year’s Eve celebration.

There are at present no scheduled court hearings mentioned for the misdemeanor charge from Chad Foss, according to the Kern County Remarkable Court docket web-site.

Deputies discovered Foss experienced been drinking and “manipulating a firearm that was concealed on his person” when the gun went off in the bar spot of the Oak Tree State Club in Tehachapi, in accordance to a court submitting. Bear Valley Springs law enforcement originally responded, but the investigation was handed over to the Kern County Sheriff’s Business office.

Foss experienced crimson, watery eyes and “extreme” problems in carrying on a conversation with deputies who attempted to interview him right after the taking pictures, the submitting reported. He was dealt with at Kern Health care.