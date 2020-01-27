Miserable Juve lets Inter pick up

Juventus were fortunate to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A standings to 6 points on Sunday after Inter Milan and Lazio both drew earlier, but unfortunately spoiled it with a dismal performance.

Juventus was lucky in the first half of the match. They were absolutely horrible, looking slow and unprepared for the match. They didn’t even have a single shot on goal, but Napoli were unable to take the advantage and lead the game, which allowed them to tie the game at half time. at 0.

In the second half, Juve was not so lucky. In the 63rd minute, Lorenzo Insigne was given too much space outside the area and took a penalty shot which was saved by Wojciech Szczesny. Unfortunately, he parried the ball directly onto Piotr Zielinski’s path, which allowed him to run freely in the area as Juan Cuadrado watched him score the first goal.

Napoli would also score second in the game as Cuadrado lost another player on their side of the surface in the 86th minute. This time, it was Lorenzo Insigne, who launched a shot from the ground and Matthijs de Ligt’s foot into the back of the net.

Juve would get a consolation goal in the 90th minute when Rodrigo Bentancur played a long ball over the top of Cristiano Ronaldo, who passed it past the out of position goalkeeper of Naples. Unfortunately, this is where their return efforts would end, losing 2-1 and allowing Inter to come back in a win from the top of the table.

GK: Wojciech Szczesny 4.5 / 10

It was a pretty terrible day for Wojciech Szczesny. First, he failed to push Lorenzo Insigne’s shot far enough, keeping the attack alive for Napoli and allowing Piotr Zielinski to score the first game. Then he was beaten again on a volley by Insigne. He allowed goals on 2 of Napoli’s 4 shots on target and one of his saves led to a goal from Napoli. Szczesny has been great for Juve throughout this season, but it has been a poor performance.