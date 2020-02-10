Mishel’s hot son stole the show in the new episode of “MAFS”

Confession: I can probably count the number of bridegrooms that I immediately found attractive (if I chopped off several fingers).

But, as usual, punters were more interested in other men on the screen who weren’t even candidates.

The Internet is going wild for the Brisbane-based school teacher, Mischel Karen Son, Samuil ‘Sam’ Trajceski,

Catch sight of:

The 20-year-old recently walked down the aisle with his mother and conquered the hearts of the nation (including your heart).

He also appeared in an earlier section where he and his mother had enjoyed some Tim-Tams before their wedding.

Try his TO-DIE-FOR smile, the voluptuous curls, and the sexy Clark Kent vibe he has:

Relax, I’m not just a creeper, the rest of Australia seems to be on the same page.

Twitter blew up with comments from thirsty fans who longed for the boy.

Here is the proof:

Can I register next season and marry Mishel’s son ???????? #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/RcxBASQyTJ

– Dylan Zbierski (@Dilbish), February 10, 2020

nevertheless i hope that mishels sons sam has a great night #mafs

– 잘자 우리 종현 종현. (@jackcallahans) February 10, 2020

I will ask the experts to compete with Mischel’s son Sam next season

– ???? ☕️ ???? ⁷ (@btspavedthelane) February 10, 2020

mishels son is so hot wtf mishels son i am free on friday night yes i have already mentioned on friday night i am free on friday night #mafs

– ِ (@judashookerr) February 10, 2020

ATTN: Nine. Can we give him more time, please? Maybe even his own spinoff show?

It looks like you’re going to get quite a few eyes and ears.

And where do I register?

Image:

nine

