[misplaced-nashville:-in-advance-of-the-zoo,-life-was-wild-at-the-tennessee-sport-farm]

Forty-seven many years in the past, The Tennessean printed pictures of a rambunctious lion cub named Mai Tai who was portion of the family members.

In one particular image, he tackled a 10-12 months who was seeking to go sledding. In another photo, he slept at the foot of a 12-year-old’s mattress. In a 3rd, Mai Tai shared a bathtub with a smiling newborn.

Some visitors thought the pics were cute and magical. Some assumed it was frightening and irresponsible. But the real truth was plain: For a handful of wild a long time, this was existence at the farm.

The Tennessee Video game Farm, an exotic animal habitat, operated for 12 a long time in the ’70s and ’80s on a 150-acre assets that straddled Cheatham and Robertson counties in the Nashville suburbs. Despite the fact that the farm authorized guests to see animals for a several bucks, it was far additional centered on preserving uncommon animals than income. The farm eventually helped lay a foundation for the Nashville Zoo that exists right now.

The farm was the brainchild of Lloyd Tytlandsvik, a slim and taciturn Canadian cattleman who re-settled in Tennessee with his spouse, kids and grandchildren in 1971. Soon after dreaming about setting up a protect for several years, Tytlandsvik amassed about 300 animals — including lions, tigers, ostriches and antelopes — that wandered the property with room to run. Mai Tai, the lion cub, lived as a household pet.

“We try to combine the greatest of two worlds,” explained farm director Leonard Peterson as the property opened to guests in 1972. “Our main aim is breeding and preservation, but we have things established up so that people today can walk together and glance at the animals.”

The farm captivated about 200,000 website visitors a yr till attendance dropped in the early ’80s. Tytlandsvik reluctantly bought the farm in 1984 and died all of a sudden the adhering to calendar year, but his animal-loving legacy lived on.

In the ’90s, the previous web-site of the Tennessee Match Farm residence became the web page of the unique Nashville Zoo. The zoo operated on the aged farm residence until 1998, when it shifted its focus to the present site in South Nashville.

