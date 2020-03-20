Alice Cutter also posted on Miss Hitler’s beautiful page. (West Midlands Police)

A former member of Miss Hitler’s party has been shown to be a criminal activist for the Nazis.

National Action was enacted in 2013, and in 2016 the group was banned under the Terrorism Act 2000, making it the first right-wing group registered since World War II.

According to the Home Office: “The party favors racism. Its opinion reinforces the view that Britain will undoubtedly see a ‘war on terror,’ which the group has said would be part of it.”

Through a press release, National Action has celebrated the killing of Pulse and the murder of MP Jo Cox. He also asked that he would change section 28, prohibiting “promoting homosexuality” in schools.

Alice Cutter, 23, was found guilty on March 19 for being part of a neo-Nazi movement with 24-year-old Mark Jones, both from Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax.

Two other members were also found guilty the same day: Garry Jack, 24, of Heathland Avenue, Shard End, Birmingham, and Connor Scothern, 19, of Bagnall Avenue, Nottingham.

All four were members of the Midland Chapter of National Action. Two members of the same chapter were sentenced to eight years in prison.

Alice Cutter and her partner Mark Jones have all been sentenced as members of National Action. (West Midlands Police)

Although Cutter denied joining the group, Birmingham Crown Court judges unanimously found them guilty.

Cutter had earlier written for Miss Hitler’s page called Buchenwald Princess, a term for a Nazi prison term. He met Mr. Jones via Hitler’s Home page, but they were separated before.

Although Cutter declined to join the group, it was revealed that he had exchanged hundreds of messages with other members and was still attending meetings months after National Action was banned.

According to the Salisbury Journal, critics claimed that Cutter was the “most talked-about” in the group, and made jokes about using the Jewish man’s head as a football synagogue and in the wrong game.

Cutter also denied attending a National Action show in York in 2016, but shortly afterwards showed him where he was giving a Nazi salute and stood behind a billboard that read “Hitler is telling the truth”.

Alice Cutter. (West Midlands Police)

Following the verdict, West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU) leader Detector Chief Superintendent Kenny Bell said: “National Action is a neo-Nazi alliance.

“Their purpose is to prepare for war by using weapons and trying to encourage others by spreading their dangerous ideas. Being found to be part of the same terrorist group is similar to that of other terrorists such as Al-Qaeda or Daesh.

He continued: “The movement was integrating weapons and bomb recipes. They talked in secret ways to invite others to do what they wanted. Without a beating he brought a lot of trouble to the people.

“We have seen a significant increase in our dispatchers in the Prevent program and have investigated the threats as we would any other terrorist organization, as well as training our police officers to monitor and work with areas of increased awareness.

“Terrorists and terrorists use this kind of thinking to create misunderstandings, mistrust and fear in our communities and we try to deal with that. I encourage people to tell us hate crimes and they will find out.”

Deleted members of the National Action have not been punished.