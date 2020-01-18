Miss N’Golo Edge again? How Chelsea could compete against Newcastle

Chelsea will sweat over the fitness of N’Golo Kante before the Premier League trip to Newcastle.

Saturday is GameDay at talkSPORT and we’ll bring you live coverage from St. James’ Park to Watford against Tottenham and Arsenal against Sheffield United!

Getty – Contributor

Chelsea won again

The blues returned in time and have lost just one of their last six games. Manchester United is fifth with a five point lead.

Frank Lampard’s men are now facing a massive series of encounters. The game in Newcastle is followed by games against Arsenal, Leicester, Tottenham and Manchester United.

You will want to make sure edge is fit for this distance, and since the Frenchman has a thigh injury, he could miss the second game in a row.

Ross Barkley impressed last weekend’s 3-0 win over Burnley, his first Premier League start since October.

OLD BLOWERS

Mourinho bangs Conte after Inter Milan boss discusses possible Eriksen broadcast

goss

Transfers: Fernandes to United Stalls, Mourinho reignites feud with Conte via Eriksen

possible XI

Who will replace Aubameyang? How Arsenal could face Sheffield United

INTENDED

Will Eriksen start despite inter rumors? How Spurs could face Watford

Goodbye?

Fernandes impresses, but Sporting loses in the derby against Benfica

motivated?

Eriksen must “remain professional and give 100% for Spurs”, in the midst of interests

still in contact

Fulham narrowly wins against Leeds and West Brom

Rumors

Free agent to Man United, Chelsea favorites for signing, want Spurs Man City Ass

Deal closed

Young becomes the newest star to leave Man United and join Inter Milan

INTERESTING

Solskjaer vs. Klopp: Why Man United may be taking the same path as Liverpool

Jason Cundy compares John Terry’s performance to that of Virgil van Dijk in the Greatest Of All Time debate

However, we expect Mateo Kovacic to return to the Chelsea engine room after sitting on the bench against the Clarets.

In the front, Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue in the absence of Christian Pulisic, while Willian and Tammy Abraham are likely to be the first two names on Lampard’s team sheet.

Chelsea has been messing around recently when Lampard tries to find the best partner for Antonio Rüdiger in central defense.

Reece James, who was rewarded for his recent accomplishments with a new five-year deal on Thursday, will likely continue to play on the right, while Cesar Azpilicueta will switch to the left.

We assume that the blues will start on Saturday.

GameDay is on talkSPORT on Saturday as we bring THREE live Premier League comments through our network, including Newcastle vs. Chelsea at 5:30 p.m.