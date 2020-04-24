Miss watching sports? Final cricket will live – in Vanuatu

PORT VILA, Vanuatu >> They are ready to live in Vanuatu.

A tropical island in the South Pacific is likely to only have the world’s venue that will host a competitive cricket final on Saturday, as most international sports remain closed around the globe.

Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz is inviting anyone who misses live action to tune into a lively stream.

“It’s one of the only live sports around the world at the moment. We can show a little bit of cricket for everyone who’s locked down,” Deitz told the Associated Press.

Family sports bored, he added, “can see something a bit different. We can offer some entertainment – that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Tafea Traps and the Sharks may be playing in the morning of a woman’s match, with the winner playing the melee Bull in the women’s domestic league final.

A condensed human match exhibition begins at 11 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) and the women’s finals are followed at a Deitz stadium called the V.C.G – The Vanuatu Cricket Grounds in the capital Vila Vila, on the island of Efate. They’re setting up four cameras and Next for the online stream on the cricket’s Facebook site.

Vanuatu entered the series late last month as a precaution during the Koranavirus pandemic, and was hit by a destructive hurricane on April 6th.

So while they’re celebrating a reopening – a closed and closed border means there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Vanuatu – there’s work to be done in some parts of the archipelago island that’s being rebuilt there followed by Cyclone Harold.

The UN last week released $ 2.5 million in its humanitarian emergency funds to help thousands of people affected when the hurricane made landfall on Vanuatu’s largest island of Espiritu Santo before hitting the Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Tonga.

In Vanuatu, the U.S. humanitarian office said initial reports suggested as 90% of the population in Sanma, the most affected provinces, lost their homes, and more than half of all schools and nearly a quarter of health centers were damage. Crops were destroyed and many communities were cut off from aid because of flooding and washing out roads.

The Cricket Association is helping with fundraising for the rescue effort in Santos, where it has an office and a lot of keen players.

Cricket is a serious sport in Vanuatu, with about 80 islands and a population of nearly 300,000. It’s located east of Australia, west of Fiji and north of New Zealand.

In the past, Deitz said stars including former Australian captain Steve Waugh and fast bowler Merv Hughes visited Port Vila.

After a decade of playing first-class cricket for South Australia, Deitz moved to coaching initially in New Zealand, then in Bangladesh and lived for five years in Vanuatu, where he made his international debut as a player in 2018.

His goal is to continue to develop the game with their facilities, hoping to make Vanuatu a destination for club teams and national junior teams to practice and play.

The national women’s team ranks 28th in the world, and most of the players in the squad will participate on Saturday.

Among them will be Selina Solman, who is the captain of the national team. He represented the International Development Council’s global development squad, and played first cricket for Deitz’s former club the Southern Stingrays in Adelaide, South Australia.

Pavements for Mele will be Valenta Langiatu, a hard-hitting opening bat and a potential star of the future.