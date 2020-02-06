Missed the opportunity for a four-day weekend? Don’t let it happen again

If you are at the beach or at Bach today well done – you are one of the most intelligent who has transformed a day off into four days off.

For those of you at work – read on. Here are the vacation tips you can use to make the most of holidays and turn 12 days off into 38 days off.

Here’s how to maximize your vacation this year.

Easter week: April 10-19

If you want to get the latest glimpse of the summer vacation, now is the time to do it.

With four days of annual leave, you can have 10 days off before winter begins.

With the holidays of Good Friday and Easter Monday, this 10-day trip abroad is a reality. Alternatively, you could take no days off and get a four-day weekend.

Residents of Southland are even luckier because the region’s anniversary falls the day after Easter Monday, which means they will only need three days of annual leave for a 10-day stay on the couch.

Queen’s birthday: May 29-June 1

Fancy a winter getaway?

You can have four days off by taking an annual day off on Friday May 29 or Tuesday June 2.

It will be your last chance before October.

Labor Day: October 23-26

In 2020, Labor Day falls on Monday, October 26, which means that one day of vacation leave will give you another four-day weekend.

If you are in Hawke’s Bay, you will have another day off thanks to the region’s anniversary day on Friday October 23.

Regional holidays:

Auckland – Monday January 27

Buller – Monday February 3

Canterbury – Friday November 13

Canterbury South – Monday September 28

Chatham Islands – Monday, November 30

Hawke’s Bay – Friday October 23

Marlborough – Monday November 2

Nelson – Monday February 3

Northland – Monday January 27

Otago – Monday March 23

Southland – Tuesday April 14

Taranaki – Monday March 9

Wellington – Monday January 20

Westland – Monday November 3

.