Missguided sells matching leisure clothing for you and your dog

Workwear. Wow, what a concept.

Do you remember shoes And suits and blazers? These are just memories of the past when we are under a global pandemic blockade.

Loungewear is a new office outfit. And because our pets are now our friends, they rightly dress for this role.

Enter Missguided. A fashion store offers matching clothes for you and your dog, so you can work at home with class.

Stunt your neighbors on a daily, government-sanctioned walk, or just do it for “I play.

From a dog sweater to sweatshirts and T-shirts, Missguided can make your pet the pooh most.

If you love Prince, you’ll love Purple Rain t-shirts.

You can put your feet and hug your cup in these graphic tees that will allow you to pay 8 pounds for a dog shirt and 18 pounds for a similar adult version. Sweatshirts for dogs are available in small, medium and large sizes.





What size is my dog?

Small: chihuahua, mini dachshund, little yorkie

Average: Jack Russell, border terrier, yorkie, mini schnauzer, pug, mini poodle, cavalier, cocker cpaniel, dalmatian

Big: big Westie, big cocker spaniel, beagle, old english sheepdog, rottweiler

You can also choose a Missguided sweatshirt for £ 8. Choose a color for yourself and a color for your mongrel. They even have matching hoodies in the same style.

The dragon print is now available and you can combine with a twin dog in this fashionable dragon embroidered bodysuit for 22 £ and its dog equivalent for 7.20 £ (which is a hoodie).

Apparently people love these things because some products are no longer available. However, remember to check the Missguided site to see when they are replenishing your inventory.

If you don’t care about matching, but you still want to see your beloved pet in cute lilies, Missguided has a dog clothes section.

Whatever you decide to wear, don’t forget to share your snaps.

