Missiles hit the Iraqi base where US troops are based: military

SAMARRA, IRAQ – A rocket volley hit an Iraqi Air Force base north of Baghdad, where US forces were stationed, and wounded four local troops, the Iraqi military said on Sunday.

The statement said eight Katyusha missiles had landed at Al-Balad Air Force Base and injured two Iraqi officers and two planes.

Al-Balad is the main airport for the Iraqi F-16, which it bought from the United States to improve its air capacity.

The base had a small contingent of U.S. Air Force and American contractors, but a majority had been evacuated in the past two weeks due to tensions between the U.S. and Iran, military sources told the AFP.

“Approximately 90 percent of Sallyport and Lockheed Martin U.S. advisors and aircraft maintenance specialists have withdrawn to Taji and Irbil after threats,” said one source.

“There are no more than 15 US soldiers and a single plane in al-Balad,” added the source.

Military bases in which US troops are stationed have been hit by rocket and mortar attacks in recent months, most of which wounded the Iraqi armed forces but also killed an American contractor last month.

This death triggered a number of dramatic developments. The United States held strikes against a pro-Iranian paramilitary group in Iraq and a convoy with Iranian and Iraqi commanders outside Baghdad Airport.

Pro-Iran factions in Iraq vowed vengeance on these raids, even though Iran said it had already responded “proportionally” by attacking another Western Air Force base where US soldiers were stationed.

Rocket attacks on the highly secure green zone of Baghdad, where the United States and other embassies are stationed alongside international troops, are still ongoing.

