[Missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Valentine’s Day in Clearwater]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[missing-16-year-old-girl-last-seen-on-valentine’s-day-in-clearwater]

Courtesy: NCMEC

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Clearwater.

The organization said Riley Bertone was last seen in Clearwater Friday.

Riley has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.

Police believe she may be in the Tarpon Springs or Tampa area.

If anyone has any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Clearwater Police Department at 1-727-562-4242.

