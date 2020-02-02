Missing butterfly activist found dead in the Mexican pond after an apparent murder

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The authorities found the body of a missing farm manager who was actively involved in protecting the monarch butterfly’s winter grounds in Mexico, the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Michoacan investigators said the body had been identified as Homero Gómez González, who had not been seen since January 14.

The body was discovered on Wednesday in a holding pond near the mountain forest reserve that Gómez González protected for a long time. The Michoacan Prosecutor’s Office announced a few hours later that an initial check indicated drowning and found no signs of trauma. However, their latest statement said that more detailed results from the autopsy indicated evidence of a head injury.

The authorities did not disclose any further information about the injury and how it may have been caused. They said an investigation was ongoing, indicating that the case was not considered an accident.

Last week, prosecutors ordered 53 local police officers to hear the disappearance of Gómez González, chairman of the board of directors of the El Rosario Butterfly Reserve.

Activists said his death could be related to disputes over illegal logging, water, or visitor fee income. The authorities did not immediately speculate about a motive for the apparent murder.

Homero Aridjis, an environmentalist and poet who has long defended the butterfly reserve, described the death of Gómez as “worrying”.

“If they can kidnap and kill the people who work for the reserves, who will defend the environment in Mexico?” Said Aridjis.

Gómez González was a former local government representative who tried to preserve the pine and fir forests where the butterflies spend the winter.

Millions of monarchs come to the forests of Michoacan and other areas after emigrating from the United States and Canada over 5,500 kilometers. You need healthy trees to be protected from rain and cold.

Mexico has curbed illegal logging, which was once a major threat to the reserves, but has dropped to a third in the past year. However, there are reports of increased logging of supposedly sick trees.

The region has also had conflicts over water from mountain springs, and avocado growers have long coveted the area, which offers almost ideal growing conditions for the valuable fruits.

LAST STORIES: