Missing Child Alert canceled for 8 year old girl from Jacksonville

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – TO UPDATE: The Florida Missing Child Alert for Alayjah Bridges has been canceled. It was found safe.

ORIGINAL HISTORY: A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued to an 8 year old Jacksonville girl.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Alayjah Bridges was last seen in the 1800 block area of ​​W 9th Street in Jacksonville. She was last dressed in a black T-shirt that reads “S.P. Livingston Elementary School ”written in white letters, black pants and with a black, glittering backpack on it.

Bridges is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has long braided hair and a ponytail.

If you have information about Bridges’ whereabouts or have seen it, please contact the Sheriff’s Jacksonville office at 904-630-0500.

