Missing Child Alert canceled for 8 year old girl from Jacksonville

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – TO UPDATE: The Florida Missing Child Alert for Alayjah Bridges has been canceled. It was found safe.
ORIGINAL HISTORY: A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued to an 8 year old Jacksonville girl.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Alayjah Bridges was last seen in the 1800 block area of W 9th Street in Jacksonville. She was last dressed in a black T-shirt that reads “S.P. Livingston Elementary School ”written in white letters, black pants and with a black, glittering backpack on it.
Bridges is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has long braided hair and a ponytail.
If you have information about Bridges’ whereabouts or have seen it, please contact the Sheriff’s Jacksonville office at 904-630-0500.
LAST STORIES:
- Son hopeful in 49ers victory for father in fighting cancer
- Kickers could make all the difference in Super Bowl LIV
- 10 ads for Super Bowl Sunday
- The police in St. Pete are investigating fatal shootings in parking lots
- Tampa police: 8-year-old accidentally shoots 17-year-old with BB gun