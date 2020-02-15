[missing-child-alert-issued-for-15-year-old-boy-in-north-florida]

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old boy out of North Florida.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, John Wentworth was last seen on SE 128th Avenue in White Springs, Florida.
He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes.
Wentworth was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or 911.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend
WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air
‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto
Military couple married on Valentine’s Day
Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community
NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow
Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two
Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway
the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink
Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer
Pasco SRO investigation
Body cam video from incident at River Ridge
Trending Stories