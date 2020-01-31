Missing child statistics are declining as the search for Baby Andrew increases

PASCO CO., Fla. (WFLA) – A newborn is still missing after Pasco County MPs found his father dead after a gunshot wound.

The FDLE issued an amber alarm on Wednesday morning after the child was kidnapped from the scene of a triple murder.

There are currently eight active Amber Alerts in Florida, from decades-old to nine-day-old Andrew, who has only been missing since Wednesday.

FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary reports that the total number of missing child cases has dropped dramatically from 3,026 in 2017 to 2,448 in 2018. The agency processed 2,206 cases last year.

Source: FDLE

Many of these missing child cases were resolved with Amber Alerts.

Since its introduction in 1997, America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (Amber) alerts have helped 967 children recover safely.

Below are Florida’s current Amber Alerts:

Current AMBER notifications

Nationwide, the number of missing children reported by the FBI fell from 424,066 in 2018 to 421,394 in 2019. Baby Andrew is only one in four percent of missing children who have been kidnapped by family members.

The FBI reports that only 0.1 percent were kidnapped by a stranger, while the majority – around 95 percent – are on the run.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children states that 349 children are missing in the state. For the full list, click here.

Individuals with information about the child’s whereabouts can call the FDLE Missing Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-2400 or 911.

LATEST BY NUMBER: