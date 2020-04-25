Missing Chilliwack guy found deceased

Short article content

A lacking Chilliwack man has been uncovered useless.

“Criminality is not suspected in his dying,” RCMP mentioned in a push launch issued Saturday morning. Police explained they would not be releasing any extra data about the scenario.

We apologize, but this movie has unsuccessful to load.

Missing Chilliwack gentleman observed dead Back again to video

On Thursday, RCMP claimed they were responding to an “unfolding incident” in the Columbia Valley in Chilliwack, and requested the community to work out caution and phone 9-1-1 if they noticed a gray Toyota Tacoma with a canopy.

“The person linked to this car is identified to be in possession of firearms and his intention is unknown at this time,” stated a push release. “Police are concerned for his well getting.”

Later on that day, police explained the incident was a lacking man or woman investigation and recognized the vehicle’s driver as 39-yr-old David McCullum, who experienced not been heard from due to the fact he contacted his spouse and children Thursday morning.

In a commonly shared Facebook publish, the man’s companion reported he still left the family members household at 9:44 a.m.

“All the young children and myself are harmless! He is an awesome person battling with his psychological wellness,” she stated.

“Please if any person sees this truck or my really like enable me know. He’s at the moment lacking and he has a gun with him and I’m concerned.”

A lot more On This Subject

gluymes@postmedia.com

twitter.com/glendaluymes

Simply click Below to report a typo.

Is there a lot more to this tale? We’d like to listen to from you about this or any other tales you feel we need to know about. E mail vantips@postmedia.com