missing-colorado-eleven-12-months-old’s-stepmother-arrested-in-south-carolina

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The stepmother of a lacking Colorado boy who vanished in January was arrested Monday early morning, numerous sources notify ABC Information.

Gannon Stauch, 11, was final viewed January 27, the identical working day his stepmother Leticia Stauch documented him lacking.

According to voter registration information and facts, Stauch’s stepmother lived in South Carolina most of her lifestyle, but did keep for some time in Robeson County, Pembroke and Lumberton. His father has beforehand lived in North Charleston and Horry County in South Carolina. His organic mom beforehand lived in Fayetteville and Wilmington in North Carolina.

Leticia Stauch was taken into custody Monday in South Carolina, according to resources who spoke on the situation of anonymity due to the fact the arrest experienced not been publicly introduced.

Officials have not yet outlined the certain prices Leticia Stauch is dealing with. A spokeswoman for the El Paso County Sheriff’s business could not be achieved Monday early morning.

The Sheriff’s Business office will be holding a press conference right now at noon at Centennial Hall, found at 200 S. Cascade Avenue, in Colorado Springs to announce a significant advancement in the Gannon Stauch situation. pic.twitter.com/msqJDxCMFW — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 2, 2020

Leticia Stauch reported her stepson missing on January 27, telling authorities he was very last noticed at property involving 3: 15 p.m. and 4: 15 p.m. prior to leaving to stroll to a friend’s dwelling, in accordance to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

In an job interview very last thirty day period with KKTV, Stauch denied having everything to do with her stepson’s disappearance.

“I would never, at any time, ever harm this little one,” she explained to the station.

Endeavours to achieve Leticia Stauch or her attorney had been unsuccessful.

Gannon was at first reported as a runaway, but on Jan. 30 his disappearance was transformed to a missing/endangered people case.

A neighbor explained footage captured by his stability digicam the working day Gannon went lacking showed Leticia Stauch driving absent with the boy in the early morning, and returning hours afterwards alone. Authorities have stated they are knowledgeable of the footage and have not disputed the neighbor’s description, but have described it only as “just one piece in a quite, extremely, very large puzzle.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office mentioned they have gotten extra than 800 tips and put in countless numbers of several hours into lookup initiatives that integrated drones and lookup canine.

Several businesses have assisted in the investigation and searches, such as the Countrywide Heart for Lacking and Exploited Little ones, the Colorado Springs Police Office, the FBI Youngster Abduction Swift Deployment Workforce, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.