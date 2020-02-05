Missing couple found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake

BIG BEAR LAKE, California (KABC) – Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people found on a trail near Big Bear Lake who have been identified as a missing couple – a Big Bear man and a Santa Ana woman .

The two were identified as Paul Arthur Stockwell Jr., 29, of Big Bear and Ria Gabriella Williams, 27, of Santa Ana.

Williams was missing after she failed to show up for work on Friday. Stockwell, identified as his boyfriend, was reported missing by his father. The two men were last seen together in the Big Bear area on Wednesday, January 29.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the Williams vehicle was found in a parking lot on the Cougar Crest Trail in Fawnskin on Monday at 2:18 a.m. Additional aid from a K-9 unit was called and MPs searched the area, approximately finding the two bodies. half a mile in the forest around 1:30 p.m.

Missing persons reports have provided no reason to suspect a crime, officials said.

Their causes of death were under investigation, but due to the circumstances, the matter is treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Nick Craig at (909)387-3589 or provide anonymous information to WeTip at (800) 78CRIME.

