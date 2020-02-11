Missing, endangered Plant City woman last found on Thursday, left car

PLANT CITY, Florida (WFLA) – Hillsborough County MPs seek public help to locate a missing and vulnerable 28-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday.

Cieha Taylor was last seen at around 4:00 p.m. on February 6. After dropping her boyfriend off at a house on Cowart Road. Her vehicle was later found abandoned on the East Trapnell Road railroad tracks, west of Jap Tucker Road.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor had committed suicide bombings in the past.

The 28-year-old was last seen in a striped gray, white, blue, and red dress, possibly with a pink sweater over it. She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has auburn, red hair.

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

