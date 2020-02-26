missing-jet-skier-found-alive-in-pasco-county

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the jet skier who was reported missing in Port Richey has been found alive.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Amanda Hunter confirmed Cole Torrent of Trinity was located Wednesday morning and brought to shore by a sheriff’s office marine unit.

According to a Facebook post, Torrent disappeared after taking his jet ski out on the water around 1: 30 p.m. Tuesday.

The jet ski was found in mangroves around 10: 30 p.m. Tuesday night, but there was no sign of Torrent.

The sheriff’s office, Pasco County Fire Rescue, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and Port Richey Police Department assisted in the search.

Hunter did not provide any further details about Torrent or his condition.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: