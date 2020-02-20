[missing-malibu-lady:-human-body-found-in-crawl-room-identified-as-julia-snyder,-no-foul-enjoy-suspected]

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) — A human body observed at the property of a 53-calendar year-aged lacking Malibu lady has been verified to be Julia Christine Snyder and no foul play is suspected, officials claimed Wednesday evening.

Snyder was final witnessed near her dwelling on the 4300 block of Ocean Watch Travel all-around nine p.m. on Feb. eight, in accordance to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Malibu Search and Rescue group launched a full search of the Malibu spot for her at the time, with assist from drones and K-nine models among the other assets.

Investigators returned to the dwelling on Wednesday and set up yellow crime-scene tape close to the residence.

They later said that her physique experienced been identified in a crawl house of the residence and it was considered she experienced been there because the day she was very last viewed.

There is no proof of a criminal offense or foul engage in, according to the sheriff’s department.