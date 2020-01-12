Missing newborn was found

Loading...

SABINE PARISH – The Louisiana State Police have issued a notice on behalf of the Many Police Department about Level II children at risk.

Around 3:55 a.m., a newborn was removed from the Sabine Medical Center in Many, La. The female newborn was born at around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning with a life-threatening illness.

The baby was supposed to be taken to a hospital in Shreveport, but was taken away by her parents Shaun Levy (39) and Brittany Parrie (28). The couple left the hospital in a 2002 black Cadillac Escalade before being transported.

The Cadillac will have a Texas license plate (KMR9144) or a custom Alpha Phi Alpha Alabama license plate (51BG793).

Levy is said to be armed and dangerous.

To update: Shaun Levy and Brittany Parrie were arrested in Monroeville, Alabama. The newborn was brought to a nearby hospital in Monroe County. It is in a stable condition. The charges against Levy and Parrie are pending.