Missing plane search on Moreton Island to resume Queensland News

A major search for a light aircraft that crashed off the coast of South East Queensland is expected to resume today.

Yesterday around 4:30 p.m., the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) was made aware of a possible Mayday in which the aircraft is involved, said a AMSA spokeswoman in a statement.

The plane is believed to have flown with two people on board Caloundra to a resort on the west side of Moreton Island.

Several search and rescue services searched this area after two people disappeared on the plane. (9news / AAP)

Some debris has been discovered in the water southeast of Cape Moreton, but it is not known whether it was part of the aircraft.

Yesterday’s search included volunteer sea rescue, Queensland Water Police and Coast Guard ships, a rescue helicopter and five fishing trawlers.

AMSA said the search area is around 500 square kilometers around Moreton Island.

The search for the missing small plane in the Moreton Island region of southeast Queensland continues today. (9Nachrichten)

The operation continued the previous night, despite being affected by rough seas and thunderstorms.

Searches coordinated by Redcliffe Coastguard will continue later in the morning.