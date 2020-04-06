Missing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s divorce papers?

This week’s tabloid title implies that Meghan Markle has “hired a Hollywood lawyer” and is divorced Prince Harry. Gossip Cop investigated the outline allegation. Here’s what we found

“Divorce documents leaked!” screams the headline of Women’s Day this week. Inside is an article titled “Meghan’s Dirty Divorce Plot!” Readers hoping to find out the domestic dealings of a multi-million dollar, high-profile divorce will be disappointed. There is nothing in the alleged paper or about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Instead, the distrustful tabloid devotes two and a half pages to stating that Markle is thinking of divorcing the Duke of Sussex. A so-called “privileged” says the discreet publication, “You can’t tell me that that wasn’t his usual plan, to take the boys to America, so he could live the celebrity life he always dreamed of.” The almost certain “source” makeup goes on to say, “But the scary thing is that he now has Harry where he wants to be, isolated from his family in a country where he has all the legal rights charts.”

There is no hard evidence in the piece; in fact, there is not even soft evidence of Meghan Markle getting divorced. There is no evidence that any documents were “leaked”. The cover of the newspaper is, in fact, a lie intended to catch the reader’s attention and nothing more. The disgusting article even quotes a lawyer, who has never met or worked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as claiming to be “familiar” with his situation, which means the lawyer only knows how custody works in California. It’s just a giant farce.

After all, the whole piece is just a bunch of words that seem to show that the real couple is getting divorced. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth. In addition, the language to describe Meghan Markle, portraying her as a witch who donated the money to entice Prince Harry, is more than just a terrible tabloid talk that forced the Duke and Duchess to give up their family duties. The bodies are directly for the Duchess of Sussex.

Women’s Day “coverage” of the Duke and Duchess is shameful. In an equally misleading story last month, the newspaper claimed on its cover that Meghan Markle had a secret child that Prince Harry was unaware of. The story was about how Markle almost adopted a child years ago with her ex-husband. The deceptions of this post are shameful and Gossip Cop he will continue to call on his deceptive and dirty attempts to sell magazines like this latest scam.