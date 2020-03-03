Missing seventeen-calendar year-old lady from Again of the Yards reunited with spouse and children

By
Nellie McDonald
-
missing-seventeen-calendar-year-old-lady-from-again-of-the-yards-reunited-with-spouse-and-children

Law enforcement canceled the warn Tuesday.

Ashanti Jackson

Ashanti Jackson
Chicago Police Office

Ashanti Jackson, a 17-yr-aged female documented lacking from Back of the Yards, has been reunited safely with her relatives.

Chicago law enforcement canceled the warn Tuesday.


CST_


Indication up for the

e-newsletter


Breaking News

Know about breaking news as it takes place. We abide by the tales and update you as they acquire.

The Newest

Knicks say they did not eject Spike Lee from Madison Square Backyard

A video clip circulated online confirmed Lee finding discouraged and yelling at Backyard stability outside an elevator, main to confusion that he could have been thrown out of the building. Even so, a Knicks spokesman explained that was untrue and that it was simply an challenge of Lee applying the erroneous entrance.