Missing Tasmanian gold digger identified

A Tasmanian miner believed to have been killed in an underground collapse has been named as the recovery mission continues for his body.

Cameron John Goss was a 44-year-old from Queenstown and an experienced miner, the police said on Saturday morning.

“His loss is devastating to family, friends, and the local population, along with the mining industry across Australia,” said the police.

John Goss has been identified as the man suspected of being killed in Tasmania. (Tasmanian police)

Efforts to find Mr. Goss at the Henty Gold Mine on the state’s west coast continued to worsen on Friday. The rescue mission became a salvage operation.

It can take weeks for the area to be safe enough to find its body.

Mr. Goss had operated a loader 700 meters underground when colleagues lost contact with him around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Three-dimensional images taken Thursday evening showed that many stones had fallen on the loader and completely covered the cabin.

Thermography could see no signs of life.

“Given the amount of debris that has gotten into this scene, we think it is very unlikely today that our missing miner has survived,” Tane Mania police inspector Shane Lefevre told reporters.

“Our thoughts immediately went to family and friends.”

Rock fell further near the loader, making the area too dangerous for search parties.

Gold mine workers north of Queenstown received advisory services.

The tiny city was shaken seven years ago when three workers at Mt. Lyell Mine died in two separate accidents within months.

“You are a tough mining town and have had incidents in the past … but everyone goes to work and expects to get home safely,” said Daniel Walton, Australian workers union representative.

“Unfortunately … a gold mine worker went to work and never came home.”

Production in the mine was suspended indefinitely.

“The entire team is devastated,” said Brendan Rouse, managing director of mining service provider PYBAR.

Mr. Rouse said there was no evidence of a seismic event when the rock collapsed.

Tasmania’s Prime Minister Peter Gutwein expressed his deepest sympathy to everyone involved.