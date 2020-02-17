[missing-woman,-2-young-daughters-found-dead-in-garage]

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the apparent homicides of a mother and two daughters whose bodies were discovered Sunday in a garage.
The victims were identified as Amarah Banks, 26; Zaniya Ivery, 5; and Camaria Banks, 4.
A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case and homicide charges will be filed against him, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference. A felony aggravated battery charge was filed against the suspect Saturday. He was in custody in Memphis, Tennessee.
Morales did not say how the victims were killed or when it happened.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene Sunday and said autopsies were scheduled for Monday.
An Amber Alert had been issued Saturday for the missing Milwaukee woman and her two young daughters, who were last seen about 1 a.m. on Feb. 8.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief
Presidents Day Forecast
Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later
Two hurt following car explosion
Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa
2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly
‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl
Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216
Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs
Man, 27, dies after crashing rental scooter in Treasure Island
Deputies: 20-year-old man drowns after kayak capsizes at Dunedin Causeway
Trending Stories