Mission: Impossible release 7 delayed in November 2021 due to Cronor virus crisis calendar next year

Due to the coronavirus crisis, due to significant delays, the right to vote:

According to Variety, Mission: Impossible has been postponed from November 7 to 19, 2021.

It was originally scheduled for July 23, 2021.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

Mission: Impossible 8 has also been returned to November 4, 2022 due to its scheduled release on August 5, 2022.

The two films are now in the pre-Thanksgiving period in the United States, not in the summer.

Watch more

Paramount Pictures, the distributor of voting rights, announced in February that Mission: Impossible 7 would no longer fire as planned due to the epidemic in Italy.

The film was to be shot for three weeks in Venice, Italy, as part of the first competition of what Paramount called “Extensive Production.”

The latest installments of the voting right, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, were released in July 2018.

Mission: Impossible is not the only Tom-Cruise-led project that has recently been disrupted by the Crown Virus crisis.

The release of Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 classic, has been under pressure from June 24 to December 23.