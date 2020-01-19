Mississippi beats Georgia in the battle of the SEC bulldogs. Anthony Edwards is fighting

Georgia Basketball will have to grow up in a hurry if there is a chance to become an NCAA tournament team this season.

Coach Tom Crean’s young squad broke apart on the street in Mississippi on Saturday evening and fell in a battle of the SEC Bulldogs between 91 and 59.

Crean’s concern about the size of the state of Mississippi and the rebounding ability became a reality.

The brown and white dressed bulldogs entered the night as the best rebounding team in the SEC. They went on to show why, posting a 40-22 advantage on glass over UGA. 48 of the state’s 91 points were scored in color.

Georgia fell to 11-6 with the defeat and 1-3 in the SEC, while coach Ben Howland’s team improved to 11-6 and 2-3 in league games.

UGA newcomer Anthony Edwards had a bad start with the so-called “hump”. Edwards held three points in the first half and made only one of his first nine shots.

Edwards ended the 5-out-of-16 shooting with 19 points, including 1-out of 8 marksmanship beyond the 3-point line.

Georgia, who scored an 80-63 home win against Tennessee, kept tight in Starkville for most of the first half.

Freshman Toumani Camera scored all 10 of his points in the first half, including a dunk that made it 32-28.

The state of Mississippi ended the first half with a 10: 3 victory and led to the break with 42: 31.

Georgia couldn’t get closer than 11 points in the rest of the game.

Junior Rayshaun Hammonds, UGA’s biggest threat to the inner world, scored 8 of his 10 points and scored 3 of his 4 rebounds in the first half.

Hammonds only scored one basket in the 1-6 shootout and scored only one rebound in the 15 minutes he played in the second half.

The home team took the lead 17-3 late in the game and expanded the lead to 30 points within four minutes.

UGA point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who had an ankle injury last Wednesday, started and played 21 minutes. Wheeler had 2 points from 1-of-2 shooting and 1 assistant.

The bulldogs return in action at 7 p.m. in Kentucky on Tuesday.

