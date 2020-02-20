[Mississippi Point out holds South Carolina at bay, seventy nine-76]

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Nick Weatherspoon had 18 factors and D.J. Stewart scored 16 as Mississippi Point out held off South Carolina 79-76 on Wednesday.

Abdul Ado had 14 points for the Bulldogs (17-nine total, eight-five in Southeastern Convention), when Reggie Perry experienced 10 details and 10 rebounds. It was Perry’s 14th double-double of the season and the 23rd of his vocation.

Maik Kotsar’s 24 details led South Carolina (16-10, eight-5), while Jermaine Couisnard had 17 factors. A.J. Lawson also completed in double digits with 12 factors for the Gamecocks.

Just after trailing by 11 points with less than four minutes remaining, South Carolina had a furious comeback endeavor in the closing seconds. Jair Bolden made a 3 pointer with seven seconds remaining to shut the deficit to 78-77. Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard made a single totally free toss with 6 seconds remaining and South Carolina did not get a potential sport-tying shot off.

The opening minutes proved to be a again-and-forth affair that showcased 5 guide changes and 3 ties. Mississippi Point out took a 17-12 direct adhering to a Robert Woodard 3 pointer at the 10: 09 mark of the initially 50 %. Soon after the Bulldogs stretched the lead to 21-14, Kotsar responded with 6 straight details to lower the deficit to just one.

Mississippi Point out answered with a 9-2 run, sparked by a Carter 3-pointer, and led 30-22 with four: 36 remaining in the 50 %. The Bulldog led 36-27 at halftime, which was their greatest guide of the 50 percent.

Mississippi State shot 44% in the 1st 50 % and produced 11 of 13 at the cost-free-throw line. The Gamecocks shot 46% and missed 6 of seven makes an attempt outside of the arc. The Bulldogs held a 17-13 rebounding edge at the half and both equally groups merged for 19 turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.

Vital STATS

> Mississippi Point out shot 57.one per cent (12-for-21) in the second 50 %.

> The Bulldogs were 28-for-36 (77.eight) at the no cost toss line, doubling up the Gamecocks who have been 14-for-19 (73.7 per cent) at the charity stripe.

> Carolina shot it very well in general, such as 50 percent (17-for-34) from the field in the next 50 %, but it was just 4-of-17 (23.five percent) from deep tonight.

NOTABLES

> Senior forward Maik Kotsar continued his standout engage in with a period-large 24 details. He designed a profession-very best 11 field aims, including seven-straight to start off the match. Kotsar led the workforce in rebounds (7), assists (4) and steals (3) as effectively. Tonight marks his eighth activity of the period (17th career) with three or far more steals.

> Redshirt freshman place guard Jermaine Couisnard had 17 factors, a few assists and two steals. He matched a vocation-high with 9 can make at the cost-free toss line.

> Sophomore guard AJ Lawson was the last Gamecock in double figures with 12 details. He had seven rebounds as nicely, matching a year high for the 3rd time in the 2019-20 marketing campaign.

UP Future

Carolina opens up a two-game homestand on Saturday when it host LSU (18-eight, 9-4 SEC) for a six p.m. ET matchup at Colonial Life Arena. The recreation will be Carolina’s “Pet Appreciation Day” with a fun halftime clearly show delivered by Flying Houndz Frizbee Trick Pet dog Present.