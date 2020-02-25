Missouri baseball drops rematch to Texas A&M – Corpus Christi

Anything seemed to be heading perfectly for the Tigers.

Missouri baseball faced off from the Texas A&M — Corpus Christi Islanders for the second working day in a row Monday afternoon and, not like the working day in advance of, the Tigers jumped out to an early guide prior to finally losing five-2.

Singles by Brandt Belk and Cameron Swanger to start off the next inning put the Tigers in key situation to rating. An RBI ground out by Jackson Lancaster and a one by Clayton Peterson brought the two baserunners property, providing Missouri a 2- guide.

It was listed here that matters took a turn for the even worse for the Tigers.

Missouri held on to the edge right until the bottom of the fifth inning, the place hits by the Islanders’ Itchy Burts and Mike Williams tied the video game at 2 apiece. Later on in the base of the seventh inning, a single by Luke Marbach would give the Islanders their very first stability operate.

By the base of the eighth inning the Tigers had yet to create any a lot more offense, whereas the Islanders seemed to be just obtaining started. Four much more hits gave the Islanders a five-2 direct that Missouri was not able to conquer in its final at-bat.

”The big difference was early in the game,” Missouri mentor Steve Bieser stated in a Missouri Athletics information release. “We couldn’t capitalize on options and we knew it’d occur back and chunk us.”

However, the Tigers can however get a number of silver linings from the reduction.

Belk’s second-inning one prolonged his hitting streak to 6 online games, while a pinch strike one for Josh Holt Jr. in the sixth inning prolonged his hitting streak to four online games.

On top of that, freshman Ben Pedersen dominated in his 1st collegiate commence, enabling only just one strike and recording two strikeouts.

”I considered he (Pedersen) did a really superior occupation,” Bieser said. “I imagine he was tiring a little bit late and we had to go to the bullpen. It was great though to see we could acquire his positive outing absent from the ballgame.”

Missouri (4-three) continues on its 10-working day highway vacation and will choose the discipline once more at 3 p.m. Wednesday versus McNeese State (five-three) in Lake Charles, Louisiana.